Nearly a dozen people injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - Four people suffered critical injuries when a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.

Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The agency sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said the other seven people on the boat suffered minor injuries

The critically injured were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Boca Chica Key is within Biscayne National Park. 

September 5, 2022

