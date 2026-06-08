Opening statements in George Pino boat crash trial suspended Monday after he breaks down in tears

A judge suspended opening statements in the George Pino trial and called paramedics to check on the defendant.

Pino faces manslaughter and vessel homicide charges for a boat crash that killed Lucy Fernandez, 17, September 4th, 2022.

"Get a hold of yourself and be able to manage your emotions during these proceedings," Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez told Pino during trial Monday afternoon.

George Pino appeared to break down in a Miami courtroom on Monday during his trial connected to a fatal boat crash in 2022.

Prosecutor Laura Adams began the day telling jurors that Pino is responsible for the crash and Fernandez's death. Investigators said Pino had his wife and 12 teens in his boat. The vessel left Ocean Reef Resort and stopped at a sandbar as part of a birthday celebration for Pino's daughter, prosecutors said.

All drank alcohol, prosecutors said.

As the vessel headed back to the resort, Pino recklessly sped the boat up to 47 miles per hour while on the wrong side of the channel, prosecutors said.

The boat smashed into a channel mark.

The impact split the boat in two, prosecutors said. Fernandez drowned.

"The evidence in this case will show conclusively that this was not just an accident," Adams said. "This was a bunch of factors that when they all come together form the inescapable conclusion that George Pino was reckless and he was culpably negligent as a result."

Adams' opening statements lasted 45 minutes.

Then, Pino's lead attorney, Howard Srebnick spoke to jurors. Srebnick told the jury Pino never intended to hurt anyone and did not drink too much alcohol.

"Each of those witnesses (that the defense will call during trial) was satisfied that George Pino was not impaired," Srebnick said.

Jurors saw Pino taking deep breaths, crying and sobbing for seven minutes. Then, prosecutors objected to the display of emotion in front of jurors.

Judge Mendez sent the jury out the room and warned Pino to control himself.

Eventually, the judge ordered paramedics to evaluate Pino. They decided he was fine. However, the judge ordered a recess for the rest of the day because of an air conditioning problem in the courtroom.

The trial resumed on Tuesday morning.