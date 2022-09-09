Teen boat crash victim remembered at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

MIAMI — There was a celebration of life this afternoon at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

It was in memory of Lucy Fernandez.

The 17-year-old died following a boat crash.

It happened near Boca Chita Key last weekend.

Students and faculty attended the ceremony.

Officials say the boat Fernandez and 13 others were on struck a channel marker.

It happened when the operator turned to check on them after another boat close by created a big wake.

Two other students who were on board remain in the hospital.