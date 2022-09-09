Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen boat crash victim remembered at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — There was a celebration of life this afternoon at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.             

It was in memory of Lucy Fernandez.

The 17-year-old died following a boat crash.

It happened near Boca Chita Key last weekend.

Students and faculty attended the ceremony.    

Officials say the boat Fernandez and 13 others were on struck a channel marker.

It happened when the operator turned to check on them after another boat close by created a big wake.

Two other students who were on board remain in the hospital.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.