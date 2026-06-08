George Pino fatal boat crash trial: Opening statements set to begin in Miami

Opening statements are set to begin inside a Miami courtroom on Monday afternoon in the trial of George Pino, the South Florida real estate developer who is facing charges connected to a fatal boat crash in Biscayne Bay in 2022.

Pino is facing manslaughter and vessel homicide charges after the boat crash that occurred near Boca Chita Key in Biscayne Bay in September 2022, killing Pino's daughter's friend, then 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. Now 21-year-old Katy Puig was left with a lifetime of disabilities after the boat crash.

George Pino Miami-Dade Corrections

George Pino trial opening statements: What to expect

After a week of jury selection and hundreds of potential jurors that were summoned, six jurors were selected for Pino's trial, which is expected to begin on Monday afternoon.

Opening statements were originally scheduled to begin on Monday morning, but the judge pushed that back to Monday afternoon.

On the last day of jury selection on Friday, defense attorneys had asked the judge to bring in a last-minute witness, a toxicologist. That's when the state asked the judge to delay the start of the trial by one week.

The judge then expressed her frustration by requests from attorney's on both sides.

Lucy Fernandez Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

"Let me tell you all," the judge said. "We are not delaying this trial."

Jury selection began on Monday and ended Friday, with both the defense and prosecution selecting a jury consisting of five men and one woman, as well as four alternates.

CBS News Miami will be streaming the George Pino fatal boat crash trial, and you'll be able to watch live video when it begins Monday afternoon.