Potential juror's distraction revealed as jury selection continues in George Pino's 2022 deadly boat crash trial

Jury selection in the trial of George Pino, who is charged with manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection with a 2022 boat crash that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and left her friend, Katy Puig, with a severe brain injury, continued Tuesday.

During the second day of selection, Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez questioned prospective jurors about scheduling issues and their knowledge of the case.

While questioning a potential juror on impartiality, the man informed the court that a woman who had already been questioned was outside the courtroom playing a news story about the case aloud on her phone. According to the prospective juror, the woman was also asking someone about the year the crash occurred.

The woman remains among the 80 prospective jurors advancing to the next round of selection, which continues Friday.

Tinkler Mendez said she hopes to have a final jury selected by the end of the day Friday and plans to begin the trial Monday. The judge expects the trial to last between 8 and 9 days.