Day 3 of George Pino boat crash trial shows chilling video of moments first responders attempted to save Lucy Fernandez

The third day of Miami real estate developer George Pino's vessel homicide trial saw more testimony from witnesses, including the only adult who was on the boat, Pino's wife, and first responders who responded to the scene.

The jurors also watched chilling body camera footage showing the frantic efforts to transport 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez to a rescue helicopter following a fatal 2022 boat crash. The video caused emotions to run high, with Fernandez's family growing visibly emotional. At one point, Fernandez's mother and younger brother left the courtroom distraught.

Pino's wife Cecilia took the stand, confirming that she drank on the day of the crash

The day began with Cecilia Pino, 51, taking the stand to recount the day out on the water with her daughter and her friends. She faced questions regarding alcohol consumption on the boat and whether Fernandez died as a direct result of her husband's actions.

The mother of two testified that a cooler containing alcoholic beverages was on board. The defense presented photographs of bottles recovered from the vessel, which she admitted to drinking from that day.

"I had in a Yeti, I put some Prosecco and a little splash of Chambord," she testified. When the prosecutor asked how many of those drinks she had consumed, she replied, "I had one or two."

Cecilia Pino also addressed a video she recorded of the teenagers dancing on the boat, which was shown to the jury on Tuesday. She testified that her attention was focused on her cell phone at the moment her husband struck the channel marker.

"The video of the girls dancing: I was trying to send it to the moms," she said. "And I remember looking at the blue line and being upset and frustrated that it wasn't going through. And I was looking at my phone."

The prosecution questioned her directly on the cause of Fernandez's death.

"And she died because your husband crashed into that channel marker, right?" the prosecutor asked.

"She died because there was an accident," Cecilia Pino replied.

Two Miami-Dade marine patrol officers, one retired, also testified to responding to the scene of the crash

Retired Marine patrol officer Robert Brutto was next to testify, showing body camera footage capturing two good Samaritans who stopped their boats to assist in the immediate aftermath of the crash. On one vessel, the teenage girls are visible; on a second boat, George Pino is seen wearing swim shorts.

Under cross-examination, the defense asked Brutto if Pino appeared intoxicated at the scene.

"No odor of alcoholic beverage?" the defense attorney asked.

"Correct," Brutto replied.

"No bloodshot eyes, correct?"

"Correct," Brutto said.

Chilling video of the moments first responders attempted to save Lucy Fernandez was shown in the courtroom

A current Miami-Dade marine patrol officer testified that first responders performed life-saving measures on Lucy Fernandez for what felt like 30 minutes. As he testified, jurors were shown chilling body camera video of the frantic efforts to transport her to a rescue helicopter.

In the courtroom, Fernandez's father squeezed her mother's arm as they watched the footage. At one point, Fernandez's mother and younger brother left the courtroom distraught.

Deputy Peter Delgado, who was a Miami-Dade marine officer at the time of the crash, testified about the operational difficulties the rescue crew faced while speeding across the water.

"The paramedic was attempting to intubate her and to get a positive airway for Lucy, and trying to get the AED machine, the defibrillator, to see if the machine was in defibrillation to get her heart started again," Delgado said.

A separate video clip showed emergency crews running the teenager to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter. Delgado testified that resuscitation efforts continued uninterrupted during the transport.

"I did not perform CPR solely myself," Delgado testified. "We rotated amongst the other officers due to fatigue, and we wanted to maintain the correct rhythm and depth of compression."

The footage revealed that after transferring Fernandez to air rescue personnel, Delgado returned to the scene of the crash, where George Pino remained on a boat, bleeding from his head.

Under questioning by the prosecution, Delgado stated that Pino did not lose consciousness in his presence and appeared to understand the situation around him.

"Did he ever appear incapable of not understanding of what's going on?" the prosecutor asked.

"No, ma'am," Delgado replied.

On Thursday, day four of the trial, jurors are scheduled to view the involved vessel in person.