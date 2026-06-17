Defense rests in Day 8 of George Pino's deadly boat crash trial, with rebuttal from the prosecution

The trial of real estate developer George Pino reached a pivotal point Wednesday as the defense rested its case in the vessel homicide and manslaughter trial related to the 2022 boat crash that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

Following the defense's decision to rest late Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors immediately called rebuttal witnesses, including the fathers of Fernandez and Katy Puig.

Rudy Puig, father of Katy Puig, testified regarding his daughter's condition following the Sept. 4, 2022, crash. Katy, one of the 12 teenage girls aboard Pino's boat that day, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the incident. Her father told the court that she is now confined to a wheelchair and requires around-the-clock medical care.

When asked if his daughter remains in the same condition as when she left for the birthday party at Ocean Reef Club, he answered, "No, she is not," describing her as an active athlete and healthy student prior to the crash.

Andres Fernandez, Lucy Fernandez's father, also returned to the stand. He testified that while the two families had been close for years, their relationship had grown more distant over time, even though the girls remained friends despite attending different schools.

Before resting the defense's case, the judge asked Pino if he intended to testify in his own defense. Pino declined, stating, "I do not wish to testify".

Earlier in the day, the defense presented testimony from neurologist Dr. Diana Barratt, who was hired last October as a consultant and expert witness. Barratt testified that after reviewing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission body-camera footage and EMS records, she concluded that a head injury Pino sustained in the crash resulted in a traumatic brain injury and subsequent amnesia.

Barratt told jurors that while Pino appeared clear during interviews at certain points, he would later become unsure or provide incorrect answers.

During cross-examination, lead prosecutor Laura Adams challenged the medical conclusions regarding amnesia. Adams questioned whether there were any signs of the condition beyond Pino not remembering who sat behind him, the horsepower of his engines, and his immediate observations after being ejected from the boat.

"I didn't see any other signs of amnesia," Barratt responded.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday, with jury deliberations expected to begin Monday afternoon.