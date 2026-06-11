George Pino jury to see boat involved in deadly crash as trial continues for fourth day

Jurors in the George Pino fatal boat crash trial will be out of the courtroom on Thursday to examine a key piece of evidence related to the incident.

This comes after the third day of the trial on Wednesday included testimony from a Miami-Dade marine patrol officer who was among the first responders to the 2022 Labor Day weekend boat crash.

George Pino's boat after Biscayne Bay crash. CBS News Miami

Jurors were also shown graphic body camera footage from the retired officer that showed the chaotic aftermath of the Sept. 4, 2022 crash near Boca Chita Key in Biscayne Bay.

George Pino's wife, Cecilia Pino, also testified on Wednesday.

George Pino Miami-Dade Corrections

Thursday will be the fourth day of the trial, and jurors are expected to head to North Miami to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see the boat involved in the crash in person for the first time.

Pino faces manslaughter and vessel homicide charges in connection with the crash near Boca Chita Key, one of the most closely watched criminal cases in Miami-Dade in recent years.