Will Tropical Storm Gabrielle impact South Florida? See its projected path.

After a quiet couple of weeks in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle officially developed Wednesday morning as it moves north-northwest through the ocean.

It's the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center expects Gabrielle to become a hurricane by Sunday.

Will Gabrielle impact South Florida?

The forecast does not call for any impacts to South Florida as the system continues to move north-northwest over the next several days.

There are no watches or warnings for South Florida or the U.S. expected at this time because it's so far away, the NHC said.

The forecast cone does not currently place the U.S. at risk for any direct impacts. The latest forecast calls for possible impacts to Bermuda at the beginning of next week, potentially as a hurricane.

Because of the distance and its present movement, any possible impacts to Florida and the U.S., if there are any at all, are still days away, the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team said.

So where is Gabrielle going?

Gabrielle's motion is expected to slow and become erratic over the next few days, with a general northwest to west-northwest drift across the central Atlantic, NHC said.

Little change in strength is expected through the next 48 hours, though gradual intensification is possible over the weekend and it could become a hurricane.

So far, there have been no U.S. landfalling storms during this Atlantic hurricane season.

Behind Gabrielle, the NEXT Weather team is monitoring a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa which has a low 20% chance of tropical development over the next week.

Long-range forecast models do not show this being of concern to South Florida at this time. If this area were to become a named system, it would be called Humberto.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, forecast an above-normal hurricane season this year, predicting there will be between 13 and 18 named storms. Five to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes.

Erin was the first, and so far only, storm to become a hurricane this season. Erin didn't make landfall, but at its peak grew to a ferocious Category 5, and it caused strong winds, dangerous rip currents and flooding along parts of the East Coast.

Historically, on average, hurricane and tropical storm activity peaks on Sept. 10, but this year has been quieter than expected when it comes to tropical systems in the Atlantic.

contributed to this report.