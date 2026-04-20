Fort Lauderdale police K-9 undergoing surgery after being shot by armed man, investigators say

A Broward police K-9 is undergoing surgery on Monday after it was shot by a man who was trying to flee the scene of a suspected burglary on Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Police K-9 Appie. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, K-9 Appie, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, who has served with the department since July 2023, was allegedly shot in the shoulder by Christian Q. Bouie, 30, of Fort Lauderdale.

K-9 Appie was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital after the shooting, and was expected to undergo surgery on Monday. K-9 Appie is expected to survive.

Bouie was arrested and is facing several charges, including the use of a deadly weapon on a police animal.

Suspect shot Fort Lauderdale police K-9 while trying to flee, investigators say

The incident began on Saturday night when the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said officers were called to investigate a possibly burglary call in the 1600 block of Northwest 16th Clurt.

A perimeter was set up, and police said Bouie tried to run away and leave the area.

Christian Q. Bouie Broward Sheriff's Office

K-9 Appie was then released to try and help catch Bouie, but he opened fire and hit the dog. Appie was rushed to a veternary hospital, and Bouie was also taken to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

Fort Lauderdale police said a weapon was recovered from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.