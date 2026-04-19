Suspect shoots Fort Lauderdale K-9 officer while running away, police say

A Fort Lauderdale Police Department K-9 is expected to survive after officers said a suspect opened fire while running away from them Saturday night.

The department said officers responded to a possible burglary call around 7:30 p.m. along the 1600 block of Northwest 16th Court. A perimeter was set up and air support was provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office Aviation unit.

During the investigation, Fort Lauderdale Police said a suspect tried to run away and leave the perimeter. An officer then set the K-9 on the suspect to help catch the suspect. The suspect then fired a gun, hitting the dog. The K-9's handler was able to get the dog to an emergency veterinary hospital for treatment.

Officers said they maintained the perimeter and SWAT responded to help. The department said the suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, was found and resisted arrest. Another K-9 was used, and the suspect faced a bite before being taken into custody. The suspect was also taken to a medical center to be treated for the injuries sustained from the bite.

Fort Lauderdale Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further suspects are being sought.