Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run that killed Fort Lauderdale grandfather, police say

Fort Lauderdale police said they have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that clainmed the life of a 70-year-old grandfather earlier this week.

According to information provided by Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday night, and that vehicle had fled the scene.

Travaris Lamain McCoy Broward Sheriff's Office

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. That man, police said, was identified as 70-year-old Johnnie Lee Davis, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Lauderdale police said a suspect was identified after an investigation, and 25-year-old Travaris Lamain McCoy was located and taken into custody on Thursday.

McCoy is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department remains committed to ensuring justice in this case and extends its deepest condolences to the family of (Johnnie) Lee Davis during this difficult time," police said in a statement.

Family had been pleading for answers after beloved grandfather killed

Grieving family members had been pleading for the public's help after their beloved grandfather was struck and killed.

"I am very upset, and I am heartbroken," said Jazzlynn Simmons.

Simmons said her grandfather was killed as he was crossing the street.

"He was trying to cross over to the store when a truck, a white pickup truck, hit him and kept going," Simmons said.

Davis's granddaughter, Jakayla Simmons, said, "He was very passionate. He was caring, and he loved his family and the community. I wish you would turn yourself in. We are not looking for revenge. We are not looking to retaliate. We just want justice."