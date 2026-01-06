Man killed in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run, police say

Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for the vehicle and driver who they say hit a man crossing the street and killed him on Monday.

Fort Lauderdale police said they received a report of a hit and run in the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday night.

When they arrived, they found the adult male had been hit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic had been diverted around the scene during the investigation, but the road has since been reopened.

No other information was released.