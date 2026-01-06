Family pleads for answers after grandfather killed in Fort Lauderdale hit‑and‑run

Grieving family members are pleading for the public's help after a beloved 70‑year‑old grandfather was struck and killed by a hit‑and‑run driver in Fort Lauderdale.

"I am very upset, and I am heartbroken," said Jazzlynn Simmons.

She and Fort Lauderdale police say her 70‑year‑old father, Johnnie Lee Davis, died after being struck by a white pickup truck that did not stop.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday on West Sunrise Boulevard at 4th Avenue. Family members say Davis was heading to a convenience store when he was struck.

"He was trying to cross over to the store when a truck, a white pickup truck, hit him and kept going," Simmons said.

"Without stopping?" she was asked. "Without stopping," she said.

Loved ones remember Davis' spirit

"He was a caring father," Davis' daughter said. "I mean, he was very funny. He was full of life and everything. He was ambitious, and everyone loved him."

She added, "This was my backbone. He kept me uplifted. He was my strength. And we just lost my mom two months ago, and my father was all I had."

Davis's granddaughter, Jakayla Simmons, said, "He was very passionate. He was caring, and he loved his family and the community. I wish you would turn yourself in. We are not looking for revenge. We are not looking to retaliate. We just want justice."

Police searching for white pickup

Police said they are searching for a white pickup truck, though the make and model remain unknown. Investigators also have no information on where the driver may have been headed after the crash.

The loss has been especially devastating for the family, who said Davis's wife died just two months ago after suffering a heart attack. Now, they say they are praying for a break in the case and for someone to come forward.

Family urges driver to come forward

Jazzlynn Simmons was asked, "What would you like to say to the driver who did this?"

"Please reveal yourself," she said."Please come forward. I just want you to comply. I want justice for my father."

She added, "This is a very hard pill to swallow. This is something I don't want anyone to experience. This is very devastating to the family."

Anyone with information that may help should call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493‑TIPS (8477).