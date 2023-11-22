Nat Moore Trophy Finalist: Jeremiah Smith, Chaminade Madonna-Prep wide receiver

MIAMI - Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver at Chaminade Madonna Prep, has quite the resume.

Listed as not only the best in Florida but the best in the country.

Lebron James even tweeted about him this week.

Smith has no shortage of viral plays. He makes high-level grabs look routine, with impeccable route running, he's everything a college coach would want.

College Football Report lists him as the number-one player in the country.

"Can't let that get to my head I have bigger goals gotta get through college first and then the NFL, gotta do good there too," says Smith.

His highlight reel speaks for itself. He is everything a college football coach would want, but the legacy he wants to leave isn't just on the field.

"Going down as probably one of the best football players to come out of South Florida but a great person too when I do make it I want to give back to the community I came from and I wanna give back to kids in need and take care of families," says Smith.

He knows the competition in Florida is tough so he puts in the extra work.

"Even when we're not playing football we could be playing basketball and everyone just wants to win. I work hard each and every day in practice to take everything seriously everyone says you don't have to take everything serious but that's just how I am," he adds.

His mentality had gotten him far — a big help with that…playing chess.

"It's. Thinking man's game my dad told me. I wanted to know how to play so he took me to the library and they have free chess boards and you play against elderly people and that's something I've been doing since I was 9 years old," he says.

When it comes to the Nat Moore Trophy…that's the next big goal on his list.

"It'll be good for my legacy. I was excited I saw Kenyatta Jackson win it a few years ago so that was one thing when he won I was like I want that award for sure."

The voting period to pick the winner runs through Nov. 30. >>>>(If you are on our mobile app, and do not see the poll above click here)

The winner will be announced live on Dec. 19 with a prime time special airing on WBFS/TV 33 and streaming on CBSMiami.com. You can watch a trophy preview show on Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. on CBS Miami.