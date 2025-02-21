Watch CBS News
Former Miami-Dade firefighter faces charges in training exercise death

By John MacLauchlan

A former Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter is facing charges in connection to a training exercise last year that claimed his son's life.  

Francisco Camero is now charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence.

Camero is accused of allowing his 28-year-old son, Fabian Camero, to be present during a June 21 training exercise where he was fatally injured.

Miami-Dade firefighters, along with international firefighters, were conducting a training exercise in a vacant building at 6596 NW 36th St. in Virginia Gardens when a fire started, according to investigators.  

When first responders arrived, they found Fabian Camero in extremely critical condition with smoke inhalation. Camero was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Fabian was a registered EMT but not a member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

In October, Francisco Camero resigned from the department, along with firefighters Steven Colon and Rafael Fernandez.

