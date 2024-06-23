Watch CBS News
Man dies at hospital after blaze breaks out at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training exercise, police say

MIAMI — The man who was hospitalized following a blaze that broke out during a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training exercise has died, police said.

Miami-Dade Police announced in a press release late Saturday night that the 28-year-old man had succumbed to the injuries he suffered during the incident. MDPD stated that the man was not an MDFR employee but related to an MDFR firefighter. No further information regarding his identity has been released at this time.

On Friday, MDFR training personnel, along with a group of international firefighters, were conducting a training exercise at 6596 NW 36th St. in Virginia Gardens. Around 10:41 a.m., MDFR units were called out to the location when a fire broke out in the building where the training took place.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a man who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition, where despite all life-saving efforts, he died. 

MDPD's Homicide Bureau has taken over the death investigation, while MDPD's Arson detectives and the Florida State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 10:09 AM EDT

