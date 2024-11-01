3 resign after death of firefighter's son during training exercise in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed Friday that three employees have resigned after the son of a Miami-Dade firefighter died during a training exercise back on June 21 of this year.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the victims's father, Francisco Camero was one of the firefighters who resigned on Wednesday, October 30, along with Steven Colon and Rafael Fernandez.

The firefighters declined to comment.

According to police, Miami-Dade firefighters were conducting training along with international firefighters when a fire started shortly before 11 a.m. at an abandoned building in the area of NW 36th Street.

When first responders arrived, they found 28-year-old Fabian Camero in extremely critical condition with smoke inhalation. Camero was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family, "Fabian was a brave and dedicated young man, passionate about following in his father's footsteps to serve and protect our community."

Fabian was a registered EMT but not a member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Camero's death investigation continues.