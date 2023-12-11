Floridians will travel in record numbers for the holidays

MIAMI - More Americans are expected to fly or drive far from home over Christmas than did last year, but they are not expected to match the pre-pandemic record for holiday travel.

Auto club AAA forecast Monday that 115.2 million people will go 50 miles or more from home during the 10 days between December 23rd and New Year's Day.

That's 2.2 percent more than AAA predicted during the comparable stretch last year but about 3 percent less than 2019, the last Christmas before COVID-19 hit the United States.

"What we're seeing is that travel demand has been off the charts all of 2023, and this holiday season is no different. We're also expecting this to be the busiest holiday at the airports," said AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz.

In Florida, AAA is predicting a record-setting 6.6 million residents will travel 50 miles or more. They're expecting nearly 218,000 (3.4 percent) more Florida travelers than last year (the previous record high), which does not include visitors from out of state.

"Despite various inflationary pressures, Americans are still willing to budget for travel. With a record number of travelers, the roads, airports, and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal. So finalize your travel plans now, anticipate longer lines, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

The auto club said most of the travel will take place on the roads.

"More than 6 million people will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of 181,000 compared to 2022. As 2023 comes to a close, drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season, when the Florida average on Christmas Day and New Year's Day was $2.99 and $3.24, respectively." according to AAA.

Saturday, December 23, and Thursday, December 28, will be the most congested days on the road, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. The best times to hit the road are before lunch or after 7 p.m.

Nearly 357,000 Floridians are expected to hop a flight to their destination. While that is 15,000 more than last year, it's the second highest air travel volume on record, behind 2003 (399,000), according to AAA.

People will also travel by bus and train or hop on a cruise ship for the holidays.

"AAA expects more than 4 million Americans will take alternative transportation over Christmas and New Year's compared to 3.66 million in 2022 and 3.89 million in 2019. Demand for cruises has skyrocketed post-pandemic, and the industry is now preparing for the wave of bookings that traditionally happens at the start of the new year," according to the auto club's website.

