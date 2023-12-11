Florida gas prices sink to new low for the year

MIAMI - The average price at the pump in Florida has hit a new low for the year. The state average dropped 15 cents last week, settling at $3.00 per gallon on Sunday.

"About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Jenkins said the reason for the drop was that oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity. That led to big gains in gasoline supplies.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular Miami-Dade was $3.05 compared to $3.14 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.06, a drop of 40 cents from last week.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Sebring. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.