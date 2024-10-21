What to know about the Florida Senate race as Rick Scott and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell face off in 2024 election

MIAMI - The Florida Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is set to be one of the most closely watched contests in the 2024 election.

The outcome could significantly influence the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Republicans currently hold a slim 49-to-47 seat majority, and this election's outcome could tip the balance.

Scott, 71, offers a continuation of conservative, free-market policies, while Mucarsel-Powell, 53, presents a progressive platform focused on healthcare, the environment and social equity.

Who is Rick Scott?

Scott is seeking a second term after first being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Before that, he served two terms as Florida's governor and was a healthcare executive. His platform centers on low taxes, reduced federal spending and stricter border security.

Scott first became a senator with 50% of the vote six years ago, defeating Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

One of Scott's signature proposals is his "Rescue America" plan, which is a 12-point platform to curb what he calls "woke" progressive policies. The plan became the subject of controversy when Democrats accused Scott of intending to cut Medicare and Social Security, prompting revisions in early 2023.

Scott frames his campaign as a defense against "socialist" policies he attributes to Democrats like Mucarsel-Powell.

During his campaign, Scott has accused Mucarsel-Powell of supporting open borders and policies that hurt small businesses — reinforcing his appeal to conservative voters by positioning himself as a protector of individual freedoms and a critic of federal overreach.

Who is Debbie Mucarsel-Powell?

Mucarsel-Powell is a former U.S. representative who immigrated from Ecuador to the U.S. as a 14-year-old. She has made immigration reform and healthcare access main issues in her campaign.

Mucarsel-Powell represented Florida's 26th congressional district from 2019 to 2021, advocating for expanded healthcare and environmental protections. Her platform focuses on reducing the cost of living, protecting Social Security and Medicare and addressing climate change and water quality.

She has also been a defender of women's reproductive rights, criticizing Scott's record on those issues.

A heated race

Scott has labeled Mucarsel-Powell a "radical socialist," while she has called him an "extremist" with a track record of undermining women's rights, seniors' benefits and opportunities for working families.

In a recent statement, Scott accused her of favoring open borders, granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants and supporting regulations harmful to small businesses.

In her attacks on Scott, Mucarsel-Powell has highlighted his past as a healthcare executive, particularly his company's involvement in a Medicare fraud scandal. She has also criticized Scott's environmental policies during his time as governor, linking them to water quality issues and insufficient climate action.

The Florida race is one of 34 U.S. Senate contests.

Both campaigns have said that this is not just a local contest, but one that reflects the political battle for control of the U.S. Senate.

