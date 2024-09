MIAMI — Jim goes one-on-one with the Democratic nominee challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott in November.

If Debbie Mucarsel-Powell were to win the race, it would almost certainly allow Democrats to retain control of the Senate, but Sen. Scott and the Republicans have a clear advantage.

Jim and the former congresswoman discuss how she plans to overcome that advantage.

Guest: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell/(D) U.S Senate Nominee