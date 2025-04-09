Florida Senate passes Tristin Murphy Act, earning tears and applause from his mother

Cindee Murphy couldn't hold back the tears as the entire Florida Senate stood and gave her a standing ovation after they passed a bill named in honor of her son.

"I'm euphoric, I'm so excited," she said moments after the vote. "It was just amazing."

The Tristin Murphy Act seeks to change how the mentally ill are treated when they run afoul of the law. The bill prioritizes treatment rather than incarceration for non-violent offenders.

Tristin Murphy was a 37-year-old schizophrenic when he was sent to a prison on a littering charge. A little more than a month later he killed himself with a chainsaw.

Since his death his mother has been fighting for change. As she watched the Senate discuss the bill, she said her thoughts turned to Tristin.

"I wonder what he would think about all of this, I think he would be really proud that there could be some positive results from what happened to him," she said.

A legacy for Tristin's sons

Tristin left behind two sons, Cody, 17 and Colton, 9.

"[Cody] understands now, he understands what happened and he is so supportive of this legislation," said Cindee, who is now raising the two boys. "He's a kid, he doesn't want this to happen to anyone else's dad."

And while Colton doesn't know the horrific details of how his father died, Cindee believes knowing this bill passed will make explaining it to him easier.

"I just kept telling him, this is something good, it's sad that your dad died but something good is going to come out of it," she said.