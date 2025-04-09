Florida Senate approves criminal justice bill created in aftermath of CBS Miami's "Warehoused" documentary

The Florida Senate, in a unanimous vote, passed the Tristin Murphy Act on Thursday which will transform the way people with mental health issues are detained for most non-violent offenses.

The bill is the direct result of the 2023 CBS News Miami documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy."

Senate President Ben Albritton said this bill will have a profound effect across South Florida.

"Humanity gets the credit for this one, not any particular individual, because this bill will save lives. It's going to change the trajectory for people in Florida who don't even know it yet. It's going to make our system stronger, it's going to make our system more focused on outcomes. This is a big deal y'all," he said.

Tristin Murphy case

Murphy, 37, who suffered from schizophrenia and paranoia, was sent to prison on a loitering charge.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Murphy, who had attempted suicide in the past, killed himself with a chainsaw while on a work detail at a state prison just west of Miami.

A two year investigation by CBS News Miami into the events that led to his death revealed how police, prosecutors, judges, jailers, and prison officials moved Tristin through the criminal justice system without ever truly addressing his underlying mental problems.

Murphy's mother Cindy has been advocating for changes to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

As a result, State Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R- 6th District) introduced Senate Bill 168 — the "Tristin Murphy Act" — to provide treatment instead of prison for mentally ill individuals. "Facing South Florida" spoke with Bradley about the details of the bill and what she is hoping to accomplish with this legislation.

The bill aims to offer diversion plans, better training and community resources, similar to Miami-Dade County Judge Steve Liefman's successful program in Miami.

It will create a model diversion plan for misdemeanors and felonies, linking mental health treatment to probation and ensuring follow-through. The bill also addresses the shortage of forensic beds and provides grant money for training without requiring a match from fiscally constrained counties.

