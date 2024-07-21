Florida lawmakers, political groups react to Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential race

MIAMI — President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping his reelection bid in the 2024 presidential race, sending shockwaves across the country.

His decision comes after Biden's disastrous performance in the first presidential debate at the end of June, which left many members of his own party questioning whether he was capable of defeating former President Donald Trump in November and serving a second four-year term.

Pressure soon grew for him to step aside, with an increasing list of Democratic party leaders and lawmakers openly musing about replacing him on the ticket.

Following his announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Haris to be the Democratic nominee, upending the campaign and hurtling Democrats toward a complicated and potentially divisive process to replace him.

Meanwhile, in Florida, prominent lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle are sharing their reactions to Sunday's announcement.

Florida Republicans

Representative Carlos Gimenez shared the president's letter on X, calling on Biden to not only step down but also resign.

🚨NEW:



— Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) July 21, 2024

"If Joe Biden isn't capable enough to seek re-election, he's not [capable] enough to remain serving as our President," he said.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis also shared Biden's letter on X, calling his announcement "the best thing for America."

— Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) July 21, 2024

"It's time for a real leader. It's time for President Trump," he said.

Senator Rick Scott also reacted on X and called for Biden's resignation.

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2024

"If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign NOW!" he said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared a statement on X reacting to Biden's announcement, thanking him for "his years of service and for acknowledging what is now apparent."

— Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 21, 2024

"Our nation needs energetic and engaged leadership," he stated. "President Trump remains the best person to lead our nation with energy, strength, and vision."

Suarez continued, stating that it has become clear that Biden "isn't capable of governing and or campaigning."

"It should have never come to this," he stated.

In a statement shared online, Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power said Biden's announcement confirmed that "[Democratic] leadership has failed Americans by propping up someone unfit to do the job."

— Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) July 21, 2024

"Meanwhile, Republicans are united behind President Trump," he stated. "It doesn't matter which empty suit they put forward—we will win."

Florida Democrats

Representative Jared Moskowitz also shared Biden's letter on X, calling him a "patriot and one of the most successful public servants in American history."

— Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 21, 2024

"His record of service may never be seen again," he said.

In a later X post, Moskowitz threw his support behind Harris and endorsed her as the Democratic nominee.

Nikki Fried, the chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, thanked Biden on X for his service.

— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 21, 2024

"Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our lifetimes — the nation is eternally grateful," she said. "Now, the Democratic Party must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump."