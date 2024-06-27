Watch Live: Pre-debate coverage as Trump and Biden gear up for first showdown of 2024

Watch Live: Pre-debate coverage as Trump and Biden gear up for first showdown of 2024get the free app
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to square off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night, an unusually early showdown that pits a sitting president against his predecessor on a debate stage for the first time.
Hosted by CNN, CBS News will simulcast the debate on the CBS broadcast network and stream it live on CBS News 24/7, which can be found at the top of this page. The debate begins at 9 p.m. in Atlanta. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators.
The debate will run 90 minutes and feature two commercial breaks, according to the rules laid out by CNN. In the run-up to the debate, both campaigns flipped a coin, with the winner allowed to select either the candidates' positions on stage or the order of closing statements. The Biden campaign won the toss, and chose the right side of the stage. The Trump campaign opted to have the former president deliver the second of the two closing statements.
Each candidate's microphone will be muted when it's not his turn to speak. They will be given a pad of paper, a pen and a bottle of water before the debate begins, with no prewritten notes allowed. There will be no studio audience in attendance, and they won't have contact with staffers during the commercial breaks.
How voters are watching the first 2024 debate
Millions across the U.S. are expected to tune into Thursday night's presidential debate. But how exactly will they be watching this historic event? CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has the answer:
Major issues that could come up at first 2024 debate
Mr. Biden and Trump are expected to tackle several issues important to voters during Thursday night's debate. CBS News' Jo Ling Kent, Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Shawna Mizelle walk through some of them:
How to watch the presidential debate
- What: President Biden and former President Donald Trump debate
- Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Time: Debate begins at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
- Location: CNN studios in Atlanta
- On TV: CNN and simulcast on CBS television stations — find your local CBS station here
- Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
What are the rules for the debate?
Thursday's debate is the first that is not being run by the Commission on Presidential Debates, so there are a few modifications from the normal debate rules. For example, the debate is set to run 90 minutes, but there will be two commercial breaks, a first. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidate during that time. There will be no in-studio audience.
According to CNN, both candidates have agreed to appear at uniform lecterns, and their lectern positions were determined by a coin toss. Mr. Biden won the coin toss and will appear to the right of TV viewers' screens.
In another break from prior debates, there will be no opening statements and instead each candidate will make a closing statement. The candidate who won the coin toss was allowed to choose either the lectern position or the order of the closing statement, and the Biden campaign chose the lectern position.
Trump's campaign then chose for the former president to deliver the last closing statement, which means Mr. Biden will go first at the conclusion of the debate.
Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. This rule is a departure from the 2020 debate, when Trump interrupted Mr. Biden frequently, leading to one of the most memorable moments of that debate, when Mr. Biden said, "Will you shut up, man?"
As with prior debates, candidates will be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
When will the next 2024 debates take place?
Mr. Biden and Trump have agreed to one more debate, which will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.
Plans for the two events came together quickly after the Biden campaign last month proposed two debates to be hosted by news organizations. The Trump campaign accepted, but pushed for more than the two events.
They are bypassing a longtime tradition of three meetings organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has overseen presidential debates since 1988. The commission's three debates were scheduled to take place in September and October at universities in Texas, Virginia and Utah.
A vice presidential debate could take place either July 23 or Aug. 13.
The Biden campaign accepted CBS News' invitation to participate in the debate, saying those dates work for Vice President Kamala Harris' schedule. Trump has yet to name a running mate, but the invite was also extended to his campaign.