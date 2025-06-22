Florida lawmakers, law enforcement agencies respond to Trump's announcement of U.S. strikes on Iran

President Trump's announcement that the United States launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities has shocked the country and world, especially in Florida, where he has deep ties.

Mr. Trump announced Saturday evening on social media that the U.S. had launched strikes against Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. Later that night, he addressed the nation from the White House about the strikes, describing the attack as a "spectacular military success" and warning of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."

On Sunday morning, senior Pentagon officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine, revealed new details about the U.S. operation — dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer" — saying that it was the "largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history" and inflicted "extremely severe damage and destruction" to the targets.

From lawmakers to law enforcement and throughout the political spectrum, Floridians have responded to the strikes, either commending or condemning the president for his actions.

Florida law enforcement increases security and patrols

Throughout Florida, local law enforcement agencies have shared with the public that in the wake of the situation in the Middle East, they have been increasing security and patrols throughout the Sunshine State.

Particularly in South Florida, which has one of the most significant Jewish populations in the U.S., municipal police departments and county sheriff's offices have been put on high alert, advising all Floridians to report any suspicious activities.

The police departments of the cities of Hallandale Beach, North Miami, Sunny Isles Beach and Miami Beach have all specifically stated that they were increasing officer presence at synagogues, schools and other key locations associated with their Jewish communities to ensure safety and security.

Florida lawmakers either stand with or push back against Trump

Reactions have poured in from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Florida as the situation between the U.S. and Iran continues.

Republican Party members

Marco Rubio, the former U.S. senator from Florida who now serves as the U.S. Secretary of State, appeared on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday morning, saying that the U.S. is ready to meet with Iran following the strike and warned Iran that closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz would be a "suicidal" move for the regime.

Rubio continued, saying that he urges Iran to pursue diplomacy and that the U.S. has no current plans for further attacks on Iran unless "they mess around."

He also told Brennan that the mission "was not an attack on Iran, it was not an attack on the Iranian people. This wasn't a regime change move. This was designed to degrade and or destroy three nuclear sites."

"What happens next will now depend on what Iran chooses to do next," Rubio said. "If they choose the path of diplomacy, we're ready. We can do a deal that's good for them, the Iranian people, and good for the world. If they choose another route, then there will be consequences for that."

Additionally, Rubio said Mr. Trump continues to prefer a diplomatic path, saying that the U.S. pushed Iran to make a deal to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions before the strikes.

"We're prepared, right now, if they call right now and say, 'We want to meet, let's talk about this,'" Rubio told Brennan. "We're prepared to do that."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to X on Sunday morning in response to the strikes, saying Mr. Trump "has been consistent and correct that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons."

"...thanks to Operation Midnight Hammer, those nuclear ambitions have been reduced to a far-fetched dream," he said.

DeSantis also said that despite how Iran responds, he and the state's efforts to bring Floridians back to the U.S. from Israel will continue.

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar also took to X, thanking Mr. Trump for "leading with strength and clarity" throughout the operation.

"Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons," she said. "May God protect our troops and may peace prevail through strength."

Democratic Party members

Meanwhile, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued a statement after learning of the U.S. strikes on Iran as she stepped off stage at the Florida Democratic Party's annual conference, saying that she saw "shock and fear" on her colleagues' faces while they tried to process "the gravity of what had just happened."

"In a room of nearly 1,000 people, opinions and feelings ran deep on all sides of the issue," Fried said. "But what unites the majority of Americans — and much of the world — is the clear understanding that Donald Trump is not the leader we need at this moment."

Fried continued, condemning the Trump administration for operating "lawlessly" and saying in part that the president "does not possess the wisdom of a great leader." She also criticized how Mr. Trump has been "politicizing a critical moment in world history" by allegedly excluding Democratic leadership and only including Republicans in the decision to strike Iran.

"Iran must not have a nuclear weapon, but Donald Trump cannot be trusted to choose what is best for our country," Fried said. "I pray for the safety of our troops, and I call on the President to immediately bring this matter before Congress, as our Constitution requires."

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz said on X that he's always held the belief that Iran "cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon" as it has been "U.S. policy" with every administration, but also said he is a "firm believer in congressional authority [and] oversight."

"Any offensive action must come to Congress for a vote," he said. "I hope this is contained, but we are living in unprecedented times — and it's critical [that] our leaders work on a bipartisan basis to protect our nation."