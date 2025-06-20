Americans fleeing Israel arrive in Tampa on state chartered flights, welcomed by Gov. DeSantis

Florida is helping Americans stranded in Israel get home.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said evacuation flights are underway and so far the state has rescued more than 160 Americans.

Early Friday morning, DeSantis was at Tampa International Airport to greet passengers on two state chartered flights.

The governor said the mission will continue.

"The reality is that there will be more folks that are going to be rescued. This is an ongoing effort. I know that potentially there are some other states that want to get in the game at this point. The reality is that there is definitely a need for more. I know we helped get people out of Israel initially which is important, I don't know when Ben Gurion Airport is going to open again. It may not open for some time," he said.

DeSantis said the state is leading the effort to get people home, especially college students from Florida who are stuck in israel.

Americans stranded in Israel can fill out an emergency evacuation form from Grey Bull Rescue, a Tampa nonprofit that helps rescue citizens in conflict zones.