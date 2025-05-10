Brush fire near Florida Keys burns 400 acres, 50% contained as crews warn of fast-changing road conditions

Brush fire near Florida Keys 50% contained, roads open but closures possible

A brush fire in southern Miami-Dade County that has burned at least 400 acres was 50% contained as of Saturday, according to the Florida Forest Service, which continues to battle the flames alongside Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

As of late Friday night, all lanes along U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road between Florida City and Key Largo are open.

However, fire officials caution that road closures may be reinstated at any time due to shifting conditions and ongoing firefighting operations.

Crews were still actively working in the area amid high winds Saturday, which could complicate containment efforts.

The fire, named the 167 West Fire, has already disrupted travel to and from the Florida Keys since Thursday, when intermittent closures began on the 18-Mile Stretch and Card Sound Road.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and check conditions before heading south.

Travelers weigh risks of heading to the Florida Keys

Jason Pita and his friends were headed to the Keys despite the uncertainty.

"Yeah, we're going down. We already drove like 30, 40 minutes—we need to go down," he said.

A similar fire in the same region last March scorched more than 26,000 acres and forced road closures for a week. William Mendez, who was caught in that fire's aftermath, recalled getting stuck in the Keys for over two days.

"I didn't think I'd have to go through this again so soon," he said.

Florida officials urge public caution as containment continues

Michelle Danielson, senior forester with the Florida Forest Service's Everglades District, confirmed there were no additional updates as of Saturday morning beyond the 400-acre size and 50% containment.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the affected area as emergency crews continue to secure the fire lines.

South Florida remains at a moderate wildfire risk on the state's Fire Danger Index.