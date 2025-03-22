Southern Miami-Dade brush fire continues impacting routes to Florida Keys, surrounding areas as NASCAR event revs up

Firefighters are making progress as the brush fire battle in southern Miami-Dade County enters its fifth day.

As of Saturday, the blaze has burned nearly 27,000 acres but crews said it's now 65% contained.

US-1 and Card Sound Road reopened after days of intermittent closures, but officials warn that we are not in the clear just yet.

Congesting commutes

The brush fire hasn't damaged any structures but it has been affecting the commute in and out of the Florida Keys and surrounding areas.

Armindo Aldez heard about the traffic jams from the brush fire that's been burning since Tuesday.

That is why he got his family up early in the morning to try to avoid the congestion.

"We need to leave early in case we have to wait. I know they were opening and closing and I said if we have to wait a couple of hours then we can wait," Aldez said.

The Florida Forest Service said that's a smart move since they ramped up efforts in the afternoon.

"During the middle of the day is typically when we see the most active fire behavior," said Ludie Bond of the Florida Forest Service. "That's when it's the windiest the driest and the hottest."

Forest Service officials said their main goal today is to contain the smoke.

Race still on

Tanya Thompson Heard about the brush fires on her drive down to the NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway. She told CBS News Miami she's gotten her boots signed by a driver three times, saying smoke won't deter her from trying to get them signed a fourth time.

"I think if it was that big of a deal they would have canceled this," she said. "They could postpone to tomorrow or another day that would be safer."

Down power lines impact progress

Along with disrupting traffic, the fires on Friday knocked down power lines.

"There's no power back there it's no lights. No street lights, so [it] kind of gets hard to work at night," said Christopher Lopez of Focus Utility Services.

Traffic uncertainties

US-1 was open Saturday morning in both directions, but as drivers learned in Friday's hours-long backup, that could change.

"Oh certainly. Yes, it's certainly a possibility," Bond said when asked if US-1 could be closed at times on Saturday.

Homestead Police said people with breathing issues should limit their time outside due to the smoke, and they're urging everyone to avoid US-1 if possible. Card Sound Road is open, but officials warn it could be closed again if necessary.