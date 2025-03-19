Brush fires continue to disrupt traffic to and from Keys, juvenile center evacuated

Brush fires continue to disrupt traffic to and from Florida Keys, forces evacuations

A raging brush fire continues to wreak havoc in South Miami-Dade, shutting down key routes and forcing evacuations as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Thousands of acres have already burned, leading to indefinite closures on Card Sound Road and intermittent shutdowns of U.S. 1, the only two roadways connecting the Florida Keys to the mainland.

Traffic nightmares, firefighters work around the clock

Drivers heading in and out of the Florida Keys are facing severe delays as thick smoke and shifting flames threaten road safety.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, alongside state and local agencies, are attacking the fire from both the ground and the air, using helicopters to drop water on the blaze.

The soft, swampy terrain has made it difficult for crews to access key areas, forcing them to work from the roadside to contain the spread.

"We've seen the flames rise dangerously close to the highway," CBS News Miami's Larry Seward reported from Southwest 424th Street, where traffic crawled through dense smoke.

"Firefighters are doing everything they can to stop this fire from reaching critical infrastructure."

Center evacuated

As the fire crept dangerously close to a nearby juvenile detention center, officials swiftly evacuated the facility's 98 residents.

Meanwhile, Florida Power & Light crews worked to secure high-voltage lines, with multiple wooden power poles already burned or smoldering.

While some sections of U.S. 1 have reopened, authorities warn that conditions could change rapidly with shifting winds.

Motorists traveling to or from the Keys are advised to check for updates before hitting the road.

Fire crews remain on high alert, working to prevent further destruction as the battle against the flames continues.