Extra chance to win: Florida Lottery announces raffle for $10 ticket purchases

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery on Tuesday announced the launch of the a limited-time $500 raffle promotion.

From last Monday and through Oct. 27, or until all raffle tickets are sold, players who purchase a single $10 or more of CASH POP, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball will receive a free raffle ticket automatically entering them into the next available weekly drawing.

Five weekly drawings will take place every Monday through October 27.

In each drawing, 120 players will each win $500 in cash. Over the five-week promotion period, 600 lucky raffle winners will receive $300,000 in raffle prizes!

Players can check their raffle ticket at any Lottery retailer on the Lottery mobile app using the "Check My Ticket" feature, or on the Promotions tab on our website. Raffle prizes can be redeemed at any Lottery retailer or by visiting a Lottery district office.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

On Monday, Florida Lottery announced four new scratch-off games.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $95.7 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires.