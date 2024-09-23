Florida Lottery launches 4 new scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery on Monday announced the launch of four new scratch-off games: FIND THE 7s, DOUBLE YOUR MONEY, SILVER STREAK and GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER.

The new scratch-offs, which will have $664 million in total cash prizes, are expected to be available for purchase within 48 hours at Lottery locations, according to Florida Lottery.

"These new games are sure to ignite excitement for players across the state," Florida Lottery said in a news release.

The $30 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER offers players the chance to win up to $15 million with overall odds of 1-in-2.60. This game offers more than $489 million in cash prizes and the opportunity to multiply winnings up to 300 times.

For $10, SILVER STREAK allows players to win up to $2 million instantly with overall odds1-in-3.44. This sleekly designed game offers over $104 million in cash prizes, including more than $22 million in prizes ranging from $50 to $100.

For $5, DOUBLE YOUR MONEY winnings start at $10, offering more than $51.8 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds are 1-in-5.67 and a chance to win 12 times on each ticket.

A $2 purchase can turn into $50,000 with the FIND THE 7s. It feature $19 million in cash prize with overall odds of 1-in-4.07. Players also can uncover a star symbol to win $25 instantly.

Since inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $63.1 billion in prizes, created 2,175 millionaires and generated more than $19.24 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since inception in 1988, scratch-off games comprise approximately 74% ticket sales in fiscal year 2023-2024.

Overall games, including Lotto, have awarded $95.7 billion in prizes and created over 4,000 millionaires.

The Florida Lottery contributes more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

