Eileen Higgins to be sworn in as Miami mayor Thursday after historic victory

Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins is about to make history on Thursday when she's sworn in, becoming the first female ever to lead the city and the first Democrat to do so in nearly 30 years.

Higgins said she has a plan for Miami.

She said people who have been hoping to repair or do work on their homes will not have to wait years for a permit anymore.

She said she also believes the city of Miami made a mistake signing an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) known as 287(g). She said she believes Miami should have sued the state of Florida like the city of South Miami did.

For now, Higgins said she wants to limit the impact of the cooperation with ICE.

She also ran heavily on affordable housing. She said she promised to build more affordable housing, and the solution already exists in the city of Miami.

"We need to look deeply at what is happening on city-owned land and that will also be a top priority with me," she said during her campaign. "And the people that live in the city of Miami need to know, that not only will I serve all of them as mayor, but I will speak respectfully about them, about their families, about their contributions to our beautiful cultural fabric here."

And it's the end of an era in Miami politics.

Not only is Higgins being sworn in, but Rolando Escalona was sworn in as Miami city commissioner on Wednesday, succeeding longtime commissioner Joe Carollo.

Carollo had been in politics for nearly 50 years.