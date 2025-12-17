New Miami City Commissioner Rolando Escalona vows to fight for everyone, no city hall drama: "I will never forget my promises"

It's the end of an era in Miami politics: Rolando Escalona was sworn in as Miami city commissioner, succeeding longtime commissioner Joe Carollo, with Wednesday's ceremony at the historic Tower Theater.

Escalona told CBS News Miami that he promises more unity at Miami City Hall and less drama. He's replacing Joe Carollo, who had been in politics for nearly 50 years and served as commissioner from 2017 to this year.

"I pledge fairness, integrity and civility," Escalona said during his swearing-in ceremony.

Applause erupted Wednesday as 34-year-old Escalona was sworn in as a Miami city commissioner. He said he's grateful.

"I want to thank my family, my mama... my wife and her love and all that made this possible," Escalona said. "She was my rock and support and we had twin babies a month ago."

Escalona defeated Frank Carollo in the runoff election. Carollo's brother, Joe Carollo, had held that office for the past eight years in sometimes turbulent moments.

Escalona said he would fight for the needs of all citizens.

"I will fight every day for safe streets and to keep families secure and workers will be protected," he said. "As a commissioner, I will never forget my promises to you and where I came from and who I work for."

An American success story

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday marked a new day for the city's government.

"Today is all about renewal and new beginnings, and turning the ages, and a new era of city government in Miami," she said.

Along with the county mayor, outgoing City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also spoke.

"Governance should be about solutions, not shouting. Collaboration, not combat," he said.

CBS News Miami spoke with Escalona about his thoughts for the future.

"I am ready to learn and as I said, my emotions are real because I did this campaign from my heart and I am ready to rock and roll," he said. "Unity, [yes] that is number one and no more fights and drama at city hall."

During the ceremony, Cava referred to Escalona as an American success story. He moved from Cuba 11 years ago and had worked as a busboy before becoming a restaurant manager. Now, he'll represent Little Havana as part of District 3."