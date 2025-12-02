Miami Dade College trustees renew approval of Downtown Miami land transfer for Trump presidential library

Miami Dade College's Board of Trustees on Tuesday once again signed off on transferring a valuable slice of Downtown Miami real estate for the planned presidential library for President Donald Trump, a unanimous vote delivered as the school faces continued legal scrutiny over the deal.

Meeting in a specially called session at the college's Hialeah campus, trustees revisited the proposal involving nearly three acres of MDC-owned land on Biscayne Boulevard, next to the Freedom Tower. The parcel, currently used as a surface parking lot, has been at the center of controversy since the board first endorsed the transfer in September.

The do-over vote followed weeks of questions about whether the college violated Florida's Sunshine Law when it initially approved the transfer. Critics argued the September meeting lacked proper public notice. A lawsuit soon followed.

In late April, a judge temporarily barred MDC from handing over the land to the state, ensuring the property stays under the college's control until the legal challenge is resolved. That injunction remains in place as the case moves forward.

Ahead of Tuesday's session, the college said residents would be allowed to address trustees a second time. But anyone hoping to speak was required to submit a written request via email before the meeting began, a condition that frustrated some community members who argued the process still limited public engagement.

Despite the ongoing court battle and renewed public attention, trustees moved quickly and voted unanimously to reaffirm the land transfer. The final outcome of the dispute now rests with the judge overseeing the Sunshine Law challenge.