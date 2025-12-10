Miami Mayor‑elect Eileen Higgins vows limits on immigration partnership, focuses on housing and inclusion

Miami Mayor‑elect Eileen Higgins, the first woman ever elected to lead the city, is laying out her priorities ahead of taking office next week – and she's making clear that federal rhetoric surrounding immigrants will not define her administration.

Higgins, 61, says she disagrees with the city's decision to sign a cooperative agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement known as 287(g), which allows local law enforcement to assist federal immigration authorities. She believes Miami should have resisted the program.

"There's no reason in the City of Miami our police department should be doing the job of federal immigration enforcement," Higgins said.

Incoming mayor questions 287(g) agreement

She argues the city should have followed the example of South Miami, which sued the state over the mandate. Although she cannot reverse the agreement entirely, Higgins says she intends to limit its impact in Miami.

CBS News Miami spoke with City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales to gauge how the incoming administration might influence policing practices.

"I firmly believe the mayor has a very big part to play in how we police our city," Morales said.

Police chief says no immigration sweeps

He emphasized that Miami entered the 287(g) agreement because it was viewed as a legal obligation from the state, not as a directive to engage in immigration sweeps.

"To do proactive operations, to do sweeps – that is definitely what we will have to discuss with the new administration," he said.

"But we haven't done it, and I don't see a reason to change it."

Morales, who attended Higgins' victory party Tuesday night, also congratulated her on making city history.

Housing and inclusion remain central

Higgins campaigned heavily on addressing Miami's housing crisis. She said she wants to take a closer look at city‑owned land to identify opportunities for affordable development.

"We need to look deeply at what is happening on city‑owned land. That will be a top priority for me," she said.

Beyond policy, Higgins says her administration will prioritize respect, inclusion, and acknowledgment of Miami's diverse immigrant communities.

"People who live in the City of Miami need to know that not only will I serve all of them as mayor, but I will speak respectfully about them, about their families, about their contributions to our cultural fabric," she said.

Higgins becomes the first woman to lead the City of Miami in its history. She is scheduled to be sworn in on Dec. 18.