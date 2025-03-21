Dry and windy across South Florida, no rain through weekend

Thanks to a cold front that pushed through overnight, Friday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. We will stay dry and windy. A fire weather watch is in effect for most of South Florida due the dry conditions, winds could gust over 25 miles per hour and relative humidity will drop to 20% or less at times.

As the brush fire continues to burn in southern Miami-Dade county, some areas of smoke will impact parts of South Florida. Most of South Florida is currently in a severe drought and we will not see any rain through the weekend.

We could see some much needed rain next week. NEXT Weather

High pressure will keep us dry and quiet through Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will be milder in the upper 70s. Sunday morning will be cool with the low 60s but highs will then climb to the low 80s.

It will be warmer early next week as highs climb close to the mid 80s Monday. The chance of rain increases Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for scattered showers and isolated storms.