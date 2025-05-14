Dry and sunny across South Florida as temperatures heat up

After a couple of muggy mornings to start the week, Wednesday got off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across South Florida. It was also slightly cooler compared to Tuesday.

In the afternoon, temperatures will climb to the 80s under mostly sunny skies. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the upper 80s and low 90s.

You can leave the umbrella at home for the rest of the week as high pressure will provide a dry, stable atmosphere. South Florida's rainy season begins on Thursday, May 15, but the chance of rain will remain low through the weekend and early next week.

Warming up heading into the weekend. NEXT Weather

Over the next few days, temperatures will be heating up. Highs on Thursday will rise to the upper 80s and it will feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

On Friday, highs will reach 90 degrees for the first time this year. It will be sizzling this weekend with highs soaring to the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits.