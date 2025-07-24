Watch CBS News
Local News

Drier air moves in after round of scattered showers across South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Scattered morning showers across South Florida, drier in the afternoon
Scattered morning showers across South Florida, drier in the afternoon 02:56

Scattered showers and storms will move across South Florida on Thursday before drier air moves in just in time for the weekend. 

The chance of rain will be highest in the morning through the midday hours, with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding. The atmosphere remains juicy and unstable due to an upper-level area of low pressure which has led to all the wet weather over the last few days.  

Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s, but when the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme.  There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Late Thursday afternoon, a plume of Saharan dust will begin to move and storms will push inland and to the west.

auto-pops-next-7-days.png
Drier, hotter for the weekend. NEXT Weather

The drier air and high pressure will bring drier, hotter conditions on Friday and through the weekend. It will be a scorcher due to the lack of rain and cloud coverage. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. The National Weather Service may issue heat advisories.

Early to middle of next week the chance of rain  rises with the potential for passing showers and a few storms.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure over the north-central Gulf that has a low potential (10% chance) of development as it moves generally westward across the north-central portion of the Gulf. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rain and the potential for flooding along the Gulf coast.

Lissette Gonzalez

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.