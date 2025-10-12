Watch CBS News
Drier air coming to South Florida to bring cooler temperatures for work week

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a much drier day and work week after a front moved across South Florida.

As the front moved through, cooler and drier air flowed in behind.  Across the Sunshine State, people woke up on Sunday morning to lower temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in the Panhandle to the low 70s in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. 

Temperatures across the metroplex will rise to the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the week, but each morning will start cooler. The drier air will knock down the possibility of rain for most of the week, with the highest possibility returning next weekend.

dolphins-home-game.png

The drier air will create perfect conditions for tailgating at the Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

