Doral approves police partnership with ICE amid tensions at City Hall

The Doral Police Department will begin cooperating with federal immigration authorities following a unanimous vote by the City Council on Wednesday, aligning with a state mandate requiring local law enforcement to assist in immigration enforcement.

The decision, passed during a contentious city council meeting, has drawn attention in a city known for its large Venezuelan immigrant population.

The discussion escalated when Councilwoman Digna Cabral questioned Police Chief Edwin Lopez about the implications of the new agreement.

"Sorry to interrupt you, it's just because I have a few more questions," Cabral said during the exchange. Chief Lopez responded, "Maybe what I'm saying is answering some of it." Cabral replied, "That's why I just wanted to go over them."

Mayor Christi Fraga intervened in defense of the chief, saying, "When the chief is responding, he's not just responding to you. He's responding to all of us." Cabral pushed back: "But I'm the one that's making the questions, not you." Fraga replied, "But I'm chairing the meeting."

Motion passes despite immigrant community concerns

Chief Lopez addressed several concerns during the meeting, including questions about increased staffing, meetings with ICE and planned training.

"I respond not only to your questions, but to the questions that we get every single day, the men and women behind me that are behind-the-scenes doing the work every day," he said.

After the meeting, both Mayor Fraga and Councilman Rafael Pineyro emphasized the need to comply with state law, despite the city's diverse population.

"I hope that not only administration as I have been moving forward with different resolutions consider giving an alternative, an opportunity to these law-abiding Venezuelans, as they're here in the country doing the right thing which is the majority of them," said Pineyro.

Fraga added, "We are a community of immigrants, but not undocumented immigrants. There may be a portion, but those people do need to understand."

"The laws have been set and the policies have been set by this administration and they need to make a decision to inform themselves and get advice and make a decision for them and their families."

According to the approved motion, the partnership between the Doral Police Department and ICE is set to take effect immediately.

Chief Lopez noted that the department's primary focus will remain the safety and security of Doral residents.