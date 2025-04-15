FIU, Doral face community pushback over ICE partnerships

Some Florida International University students are pushing back against the university's collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in carrying out immigration enforcement on campus.

"What do we want? ICE off campus! When do we want it? Now!" chanted a group of students, staff and activists gathered at the GC Lawns on FIU's South Campus. Many carried signs and banners demanding an end to the partnership.

"Now, FIU—our university—is collaborating with ICE," said Tomas Jimenez, who identified himself as a student at FIU and a member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America.

FIU has joined other public universities in Florida, including the University of Florida, in partnering with ICE through enforcement agreements. These collaborations come after a February 19 directive from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ordering state law enforcement agencies—including campus police departments at state-run universities—to assist in immigration enforcement.

Under the 287(g) agreement, FIU Police and other local officers will be authorized to question individuals they suspect of being in the country illegally and to serve and execute arrest warrants for immigration violations.

"The agreement allows local officers to question those they suspect of being in the country illegally and to serve and execute warrants of arrest for immigration violations." -- February statement from Governor Ron DeSantis.

Doral residents raise concerns over ICE partnership

In the nearby City of Doral, residents are also expressing concern over a similar agreement between city police and ICE.

"I don't think it'll be favorable for the community, I mean, for the poorest," said Francisco Goncalves.

He is not alone. Daniel Rojas, speaking to CBS Miami, voiced worry that the large Venezuelan community in Doral could become a target of racial profiling due to the policy.

"There's a large Venezuelan community here, which I know would be affected by this measure," said Rojas.

However, Rafael Pineyro, the only Venezuelan-born councilman in Doral, pushed back on those fears.

"We are not going to stop anybody based on the way they look or any type of nationality," he said.

Pineyro emphasized that the new partnership primarily affects undocumented immigrants caught driving without a valid license.

"Keep in compliance with the law. If you're driving, just be careful, because now you don't want to commit a violation or an infraction that can end with the officer asking for your driver's license. And if you're here without any legal documents—yes, you're going to get in trouble," Pineyro said.

The City of Doral is expected to make its partnership with ICE official during a Wednesday morning announcement at City Hall.