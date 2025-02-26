DeSantis expands immigration crackdown with statewide ICE partnership

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced a statewide expansion of immigration enforcement, granting all 67 county sheriffs the authority to act as federal immigration agents under the 287(g) program.

Speaking at Homestead Air Reserve Base alongside Department of Homeland Security Senior Counselor Keith Pearson, DeSantis called the move a major step in strengthening immigration enforcement and aligning Florida with former President Donald Trump's policies.

"If all the states did this, this problem would go away much quicker," DeSantis said. "Your communities will be safer. The taxpayers will have less burdens placed on them."

The 287(g) program allows state and local law enforcement to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are among those participating, though Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was absent from the announcement.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz attended but declined to comment.

A force multiplier for immigration enforcement

The program, divided into three enforcement models, expands the role of local officers in immigration operations:

• Jail Enforcement Model: Identifies and processes undocumented individuals with criminal charges who are already in custody.

• Task Force Model: Authorizes law enforcement officers to enforce immigration laws during their regular police duties.

• Warrant Service Officer Program: Trains officers to execute ICE administrative warrants in local jails.

"This is not just about honoring detainers or warrants," DeSantis said. "This is a task force model that will lead to street-level enforcement operations."

Political and legal implications

The expansion of 287(g) agreements comes as DeSantis positions Florida as a national leader in immigration enforcement.

The move follows a statement from the Florida Sheriffs' Association confirming the participation of all county jails.

"This is an essential step toward restoring the rule of law and undoing the damage caused by the Biden administration's reckless open-borders agenda," DeSantis said.

Pearson echoed that sentiment, saying, "ICE partnerships with state and local law enforcement directly correlate with President Trump's promise to carry out deportations."

While DeSantis and state law enforcement leaders praised the expansion, critics argue the program could lead to racial profiling and erode trust between immigrant communities and local police.

Despite the controversy, DeSantis said this is only the beginning of Florida's push to become the leading state in immigration enforcement.