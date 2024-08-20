Watch CBS News
Disney changes course on wrongful death lawsuit, says it will not seek arbitration

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Disney has changed course, and now says it will not seek arbitration following the death of a doctor from Long Island

Amy Tangsuan, a doctor at NYU Langone from Plainview, died when she had an allergy attack after eating at a Disney Springs Raglan Road restaurant. 

Tangsuan had a severe dairy and nut allergy. Friends said she was vigilant whenever she dined out, repeatedly asking about the possible presence of those allergens in food. 

The lawsuit claims the waiter at the restaurant guaranteed certain foods would be made allergen-free.   

Tangsuan died from "anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system" after dining at the restaurant. 

Disney initially tried to get case dismissed over Disney+ terms

Disney was trying to get the lawsuit dismissed because of the fine print on its Disney+ streaming app, saying Tangsuan's husband previously agreed to an arbitration clause when signing up for Disney+, and when he bought tickets to Epcot prior to Tanguan's death. 

The family filed a lawsuit. 

Despite Disney initially trying to have the case dismissed, they have now dropped that effort. 

"At Disney, we strive to put humanity above all other considerations. With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss. As such, we've decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed in court, " Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said. 

Read the lawsuit

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

