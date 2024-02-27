Disney facing lawsuit after family says NYU doctor died from allergic reaction

NEW YORK -- The husband of a late NYU doctor is suing Disney after he says his wife died from an allergic reaction.

According to the lawsuit, the 42-year-old doctor ate at Raglan Road in Disney Springs back in October. She told the waiter she was highly allergic to dairy and nuts, and the waiter guaranteed staff would prepare allergen-free food.

However, the suit states she died shortly after, and had elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.

CBS New York spoke to an expert about what needs to be done to prevent this from happening.

"There has to be more training. We need to work with the restaurant industry to better prepare the kitchen staff and wait staff. That way these kinds of things don't no longer happen," said Sung Poblete, CEO of Food Allergy Research and Education.

In a statement, NYU Langone said, "We are saddened by her passing and our deepest condolences are with her family."

CBS New York reached out to Disney for a response, but did not immediately hear back.