Disney+ terms prevent Disney World food allergy wrongful death lawsuit, attorneys claim

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is trying to have a man's wrongful death lawsuit dismissed because he signed up for Disney+ streaming years earlier.

According to the lawsuit, Jeffrey Piccolo's wife, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, who was known as Amy, died from a severe allergic reaction after dining at Disney World in Florida.

Court documents show that Disney is trying to get the lawsuit dismissed because Piccolo signed up for a one-month trial of Disney+ in 2019. The terms of service for the streaming service mandate that users settle any lawsuits out of court, through arbitration.

Tangsuan died in October after going into anaphylactic shock from consuming food that had dairy and nuts in it, according to the lawsuit. Restaurant waiters assured the couple "several more times" no dairy and nuts would be used in her food, according to the lawsuit.

Tangsuan ordered a vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings and a vegan shepherd's pie. After eating the food, she went out shopping, and began having severe difficulty breathing. She collapsed, and 911 was called. Tangsuan injected herself with an EpiPen, but nonetheless died from anaphylaxis in a Florida hospital.

Piccolo is seeking damages of more than $50,000 as part of Florida's Wrongful Death Act.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff will have more on this story tonight.