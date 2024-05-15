Dangerous record heat across South Florida

MIAMI - Dangerous record heat expected on Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will soar to the upper 90s. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 96 degrees. The current record is 96 set back in 1995. A high of 94 degrees is expected in Ft. Lauderdale, the current record is 95 degrees set in 1938. In Key West, the forecast high is 92 degrees and the record is 90 degrees set in 1884.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 108 degrees.

Heat wave NEXT Weather

Residents in South Florida should take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service said there is a major to extreme risk of heat-related illnesses in South Florida.



On Thursday, record heat is likely again with highs rising to the upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoons.

The heat wave continues late week and into the weekend with lows in the 80s and highs close to the mid-90s. This weekend spotty showers and a few storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. But the rain chance is higher early next week with scattered storms around Monday and Tuesday. Highs will not be as hot in the low 90s.