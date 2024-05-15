Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 5/15/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says record heat is expected Wednesday. It will be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.
