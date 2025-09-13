Rainstorm damage in roads, yards finally drying up after week of flooding across South Florida

Roads and yards are still drying out after a week of flooding in South Florida.

Streets were barely drivable, cars got stalled and many had to wade through the water on foot.

A look at the aftermath

Antonio Ciavaldini is glad a pump is here in his neighborhood, showing CBS News Miami photos.

It was a mess in front of his yard on 14th Avenue in Hollywood on Friday. He told CBS News Miami that the city has upgraded the flooding systems on his street.

"The pump worked properly and the drain worked properly too," Ciavaldini said.

Within an hour or so, he told CBS News Miami that the water subsided. Ciavaldini's relieved the water didn't get in his house.

"If the drain's not working or the pump's not working, surely the water enters my house," he said.

In North Miami, residents living along 141st Street told CBS News Miami that this area is particularly prone to flooding. Although the water has subsided, some drains are still backed up.

Nelda Falca said she often has to move her cars out of her own parking lot when water rises.

"When it rains the water is all the way up to here," Falca told CBS News Miami in Spanish.

Angelica Guerra lives next door and said water can fill up her entire street and can overflow onto her yard as well.

"When it rains a lot, this street gets like this deep," Guerra said.

CBS News Miami found several drains all still backed up. Guerra told CBS News Miami that if the drains aren't cleared, the area could stay vulnerable.

"My kids' doctor is that way, so it kind of would be annoying if they need to go to the doctor, I'll have to go all the way around," Guerra said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the City of North Miami and asked if they would clear these drains, but didn't get a response.